Magic vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 6

Magic vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Monday, April 6, 2026

Monday, April 6, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: FDSDET and FDSFL

The Detroit Pistons (57-21) are 1.5-point favorites as they try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (42-36) on Monday, April 6, 2026 at Kia Center. The contest airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSDET and FDSFL. The point total for the matchup is set at 222.5.

Magic vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -1.5 222.5 -120 +102

Magic vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pistons win (68.7%)

Magic vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons have registered a 42-33-2 record against the spread this season.

In the Magic's 78 games this year, they have 34 wins against the spread.

This season, 37 of the Pistons' games have gone over the point total.

The Magic have hit the over 55.1% of the time this year (43 of 78 games with a set point total).

Detroit has done a better job covering the spread in away games (22-14-1) than it has at home (20-19-1).

The Pistons have exceeded the total in a higher percentage of home games (47.5%) than games on the road (47.4%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Orlando has a better winning percentage at home (.450, 18-22-0 record) than on the road (.421, 16-22-0).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Magic's games have finished above the over/under at home (55%, 22 of 40) compared to away (55.3%, 21 of 38).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham's numbers on the season are 24.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 9.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.1% from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made treys.

Jalen Duren is averaging 19.5 points, 10.6 boards and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Ausar Thompson is averaging 9.9 points, 3 assists and 5.8 boards.

Tobias Harris' numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 5.1 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the field and 34.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Duncan Robinson's numbers on the season are 12 points, 2.7 boards and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 made 3-pointers.

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero's numbers on the season are 22.2 points, 8.4 boards and 5.1 assists per contest. He is also draining 45.7% of his shots from the field and 30.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 triples.

Desmond Bane averages 20.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He is also draining 48.4% of his shots from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 7.5 boards and 2 assists per contest. He is draining 51.6% of his shots from the floor and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 triples.

Jalen Suggs' numbers on the season are 13.7 points, 3.9 boards and 5.5 assists per game. He is sinking 43.2% of his shots from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 treys.

Tristan da Silva averages 10 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He is making 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.

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