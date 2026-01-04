Magic vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 4

Magic vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 4, 2026

Sunday, January 4, 2026 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: FDSIN and FDSFL

The Indiana Pacers (6-29) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (19-16) on Sunday, January 4, 2026 at 3 p.m. ET. The over/under is 226.5 for the matchup.

Magic vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -6.5 226.5 -240 +198

Magic vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (73.5%)

Magic vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Magic have compiled a 14-21-0 record against the spread this season.

The Pacers have played 35 games, with 17 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Magic have hit the over 18 times this season.

Pacers games this year have gone over the point total 40% of the time (14 out of 35 games with a set point total).

Orlando has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered seven times in 17 opportunities at home, and it has covered seven times in 18 opportunities in road games.

The Magic have gone over the total in eight of 17 home games (47.1%). They've done better on the road, eclipsing the total in 10 of 18 matchups (55.6%).

Against the spread, Indiana has been better at home (10-9-0) than away (7-9-0).

Pacers games have gone above the over/under 47.4% of the time at home (nine of 19), and 31.2% of the time on the road (five of 16).

Magic Leaders

Desmond Bane averages 18.9 points, 4.6 boards and 4.6 assists.

Anthony Black averages 15.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists, shooting 46% from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Paolo Banchero averages 20.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists, shooting 45% from the floor.

Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 12.3 points, 7.6 boards and 2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Goga Bitadze is averaging 6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam averages 23.5 points, 6.7 boards and 3.8 assists. He is also sinking 48% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Per game, Andrew Nembhard gives the Pacers 17.2 points, 2.5 boards and 6.7 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Jay Huff averages 7.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He is sinking 41% of his shots from the floor and 29% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

Jarace Walker averages 9.1 points, 4.4 boards and 1.8 assists. He is making 35.8% of his shots from the floor and 32.5% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Per game, T.J. McConnell provides the Pacers 9.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

