Magic vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 19

Magic vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 19, 2025

Sunday, January 19, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: ALT and FDSFL

The Denver Nuggets (25-16) are 5.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a five-game road winning streak when they square off against the Orlando Magic (23-20) on Sunday, January 19, 2025 at Kia Center. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on ALT and FDSFL. The over/under is set at 220.5 for the matchup.

Magic vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -5.5 220.5 -215 +180

Magic vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (51.6%)

Magic vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have put together a record of 20-20-1 against the spread this season.

The Magic have played 43 games, with 23 wins against the spread.

Nuggets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 26 times out of 43 chances this season.

The Magic have gone over the point total 41.9% of the time this season (18 of 43 games with a set point total).

Denver owns a worse record against the spread at home (9-11-0) than it does in away games (11-9-1).

The Nuggets have exceeded the over/under more consistently at home, hitting the over in 13 of 20 home matchups (65%). In road games, they have hit the over in 13 of 21 games (61.9%).

Orlando's winning percentage against the spread at home is .667 (14-7-0). On the road, it is .409 (9-13-0).

Looking at the over/under, Magic games have finished over less frequently at home (eight of 21, 38.1%) than on the road (10 of 22, 45.5%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 30.4 points, 13.1 boards and 9.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.8 steals (fourth in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray is averaging 20.1 points, 6.1 assists and 4 rebounds.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 18.3 points, 2.4 assists and 6.5 rebounds.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 13.1 points, 5 boards and 6.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals (eighth in league) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Christian Braun is averaging 13.6 points, 4.6 boards and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Magic Leaders

Per game, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gets the Magic 9 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.6 blocks.

The Magic are getting 8.9 points, 2.7 boards and 3.5 assists per game from Anthony Black.

The Magic are getting 8.3 points, 7 boards and 2.1 assists per game from Wendell Carter Jr..

Moritz Wagner's numbers on the season are 12.9 points, 4.9 boards and 1.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 56.2% of his shots from the floor.

The Magic receive 8.5 points per game from Tristan da Silva, plus 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

