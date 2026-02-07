Magic vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 7

Magic vs. Jazz Game Info

The Orlando Magic (26-24) are favored by 8.5 points against the Utah Jazz (16-36) on Saturday, February 7, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on KJZZ, Jazz+, and FDSFL. The matchup's over/under is set at 236.5.

Magic vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -8.5 236.5 -334 +270

Magic vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (75.4%)

Magic vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Magic have covered the spread 20 times this season (20-30-0).

In the Jazz's 52 games this season, they have 28 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Magic have hit the over 25 times out of 52 chances this season.

Jazz games this season have hit the over on 31 of 52 set point totals (59.6%).

Orlando has done a better job covering the spread at home (12-13-0) than it has in road affairs (8-17-0).

The Magic have gone over the total in 13 of 25 home games (52%), compared to 12 of 25 road games (48%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Utah has a better winning percentage at home (.556, 15-12-0 record) than on the road (.520, 13-12-0).

In terms of the over/under, Jazz games have finished over more often at home (19 of 27, 70.4%) than on the road (12 of 25, 48%).

Magic Leaders

Desmond Bane averages 19.2 points, 4.3 boards and 4.3 assists.

Paolo Banchero averages 21.6 points, 8.6 boards and 4.8 assists.

Anthony Black averages 15.8 points, 4.1 boards and 4.1 assists, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 34.6% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 12 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 50.1% from the floor and 34.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Franz Wagner averages 22.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 36.8% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Jazz Leaders

Keyonte George is averaging 24.2 points, 4 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Jazz.

Lauri Markkanen averages 27.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is also draining 47.7% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per game.

The Jazz are getting 19.2 points, 5.8 boards and 1.9 assists per game from Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jusuf Nurkic's numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 10.2 boards and 4.9 assists per game. He is sinking 50.1% of his shots from the field.

Kyle Filipowski averages 9.6 points, 6.6 boards and 2.1 assists. He is making 48.4% of his shots from the field.

