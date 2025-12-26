Magic vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 26

Magic vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Friday, December 26, 2025

Friday, December 26, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: FDSSE, FDSFL, and WSOC 9

The Orlando Magic (17-13) are at home in Southeast Division play against the Charlotte Hornets (10-20) on Friday, December 26, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET. The Magic are favored by 6 points in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season. The matchup's over/under is set at 231.5.

Magic vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -6 231.5 -235 +194

Magic vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (75.9%)

Magic vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Magic have registered a 13-17-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hornets are 16-14-0 against the spread this year.

This season, 16 of the Magic's games have gone over the point total.

The Hornets have gone over the point total 36.7% of the time this season (11 of 30 games with a set point total).

Orlando has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered six times in 15 games at home, and it has covered seven times in 15 games when playing on the road.

The Magic have gone over the total less often at home, hitting the over in seven of 15 home matchups (46.7%). In road games, they have hit the over in nine of 15 games (60%).

This year, Charlotte is 9-6-0 at home against the spread (.600 winning percentage). On the road, it is 7-8-0 ATS (.467).

In terms of the over/under, Hornets games have gone over five of 15 times at home (33.3%), and six of 15 away (40%).

Magic Leaders

Desmond Bane is averaging 19.1 points, 4.4 boards and 4.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Anthony Black averages 14 points, 4.2 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 31.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 12.3 points, 7.5 boards and 2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Paolo Banchero is averaging 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Jalen Suggs is averaging 15.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Hornets Leaders

Per game, Miles Bridges provides the Hornets 20.6 points, 6.1 boards and 3.9 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Hornets are getting 19.4 points, 5.2 boards and 3.5 assists per game from Kon Knueppel.

Per game, LaMelo Ball gets the Hornets 19.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 8.7 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Hornets are getting 7.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Moussa Diabate.

The Hornets receive 15.4 points per game from Collin Sexton, plus 2.2 boards and 4.1 assists.

