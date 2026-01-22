Magic vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 22

Magic vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 22, 2026

Thursday, January 22, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: FDSSE and FDSFL

The Orlando Magic (23-19) are at home in Southeast Division action against the Charlotte Hornets (16-28) on Thursday, January 22, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET. The Magic are favored by 6.5 points in the game, the third matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5.

Magic vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -6.5 229.5 -245 +200

Magic vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Magic win (69.4%)

Magic vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Magic have put together a record of 17-25-0 against the spread this season.

The Hornets have 25 wins against the spread in 44 games this year.

Magic games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 22 times out of 44 chances this season.

Hornets games this season have hit the over on 18 of 44 set point totals (40.9%).

Against the spread, Orlando has fared better at home, covering 10 times in 21 home games, and seven times in 21 road games.

The Magic have hit the over on the over/under in the same percentage of home games as road games (52.4%).

This year, Charlotte is 11-9-0 at home against the spread (.550 winning percentage). On the road, it is 14-10-0 ATS (.583).

Looking at the over/under, Hornets games have gone over less often at home (seven of 20, 35%) than away (11 of 24, 45.8%).

Magic Leaders

Desmond Bane is averaging 18.9 points, 4.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Paolo Banchero averages 20.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5 assists, shooting 45.2% from the field and 26.9% from downtown, with 1 made treys per game.

Anthony Black averages 15.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4 assists, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 35.6% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 12.5 points, 2.2 assists and 7.7 boards.

Franz Wagner is averaging 22.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Hornets Leaders

Per game, Miles Bridges provides the Hornets 18.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Hornets are receiving 19.1 points, 5.4 boards and 3.5 assists per game from Kon Knueppel.

LaMelo Ball's numbers on the season are 19.4 points, 5 boards and 7.6 assists per game. He is sinking 40.5% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.3 treys (ninth in league).

Moussa Diabate averages 8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He is draining 61.7% of his shots from the field.

The Hornets get 20 points per game from Brandon Miller, plus 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.