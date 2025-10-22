Magic vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 22

Magic vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Wednesday, October 22, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSFL

The Orlando Magic host the Miami Heat at Kia Center to begin the 2025-26 season for both teams, with the game tipping off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. The Magic are 8-point favorites in the contest. The point total for the matchup is set at 217.5.

Magic vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -8 217.5 -360 +290

Magic vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (57.1%)

Magic vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Magic went 41-41-0 ATS last season.

As 8-point underdogs or greater, the Heat went 4-3-1 against the spread last season.

A total of 35 Magic games last season went over the point total.

Last season, 44 of the Heat's 82 games went over the point total.

In home games last season, Orlando sported a better record against the spread (22-19-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (19-22-0).

Miami was better against the spread at home (21-19-1) than away (17-22-2) last season.

Magic Leaders

Per game, Desmond Bane provided points, 6.1 boards and 5.3 assists last year. He also averaged 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Franz Wagner posted 24.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game last season. He also posted 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Paolo Banchero's stats last season included 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. He drained 45.2% of his shots from the floor and 32% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Tyus Jones recorded 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He made 44.8% of his shots from the field and 41.4% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per contest.

Last season, Wendell Carter Jr. posted 9.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2 assists. He drained 46% of his shots from the field.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo posted 18.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists last year, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 35.7% from downtown, with 1 made treys per game.

Tyler Herro put up 23.9 points, 5.5 assists and 5.2 boards.

Norman Powell averaged 21.8 points, 3.2 boards and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he delivered 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Andrew Wiggins collected 18 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists, shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made treys per contest.

Kel'el Ware averaged 9.3 points, 0.9 assists and 7.4 boards.

