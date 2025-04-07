Magic vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 8

Magic vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and FDSSE

A pair of the NBA's top scorers face off when Franz Wagner (14th, 24.2 PPG) and the Orlando Magic (38-40) host Trae Young (15th, 24 PPG) and the Atlanta Hawks (37-41) on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET on FDSFL and FDSSE. The Magic are 4.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 225 for the matchup.

Magic vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -4.5 225 -198 +166

Magic vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (68%)

Magic vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Magic have covered the spread 38 times in 78 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Hawks are 39-39-0 this season.

This season, 32 of the Magic's games have gone over the point total.

The Hawks have hit the over 59% of the time this year (46 of 78 games with a set point total).

Orlando sports a better record against the spread in home games (20-19-0) than it does in road games (18-21-0).

At home, the Magic go over the over/under 38.5% of the time (15 of 39 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, going over the total in 43.6% of games (17 of 39).

Atlanta has been better against the spread on the road (21-18-0) than at home (18-21-0) this season.

Hawks games have finished above the over/under 61.5% of the time at home (24 of 39), and 56.4% of the time away (22 of 39).

Magic Leaders

Wagner is averaging 24.2 points, 5.7 boards and 4.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Paolo Banchero is averaging 26 points, 4.8 assists and 7.5 rebounds.

Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 9.1 points, 2 assists and 7.3 rebounds.

Goga Bitadze is averaging 7.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Anthony Black averages 9.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists, shooting 42.1% from the field.

Hawks Leaders

Per game, Young gets the Hawks 24 points, 3.2 rebounds and 11.6 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Hawks are receiving 14.2 points, 5.8 boards and 4.3 assists per game from Dyson Daniels.

The Hawks receive 13.2 points per game from Onyeka Okongwu, plus 8.8 boards and 2.3 assists.

Per game, Zaccharie Risacher gives the Hawks 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Caris LeVert's numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 3.1 boards and 3.4 assists per game. He is draining 46.5% of his shots from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 triples.

