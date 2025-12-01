Magic vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 1

Magic vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Monday, December 1, 2025

Monday, December 1, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: Peacock

The Chicago Bulls (9-10) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (12-8) on Monday, December 1, 2025 at Kia Center as 8.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock. The point total in the matchup is 238.5.

Magic vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -8.5 238.5 -391 +310

Magic vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (69.8%)

Magic vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Magic are 11-9-0 against the spread this season.

In the Bulls' 19 games this year, they have eight wins against the spread.

Magic games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 12 times out of 19 chances this season.

Bulls games this year have gone over the total in 11 of 19 opportunities (57.9%).

Against the spread, Orlando has fared worse at home, covering five times in 10 home games, and six times in 10 road games.

The Magic have gone over the total in a lower percentage of games at home (50%) than road games (70%).

This season, Chicago is 5-2-1 at home against the spread (.625 winning percentage). Away, it is 3-8-0 ATS (.273).

In terms of the over/under, Bulls games have gone over five of eight times at home (62.5%), and six of 11 away (54.5%).

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner is averaging 22.8 points, 6.4 boards and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Desmond Bane averages 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 12.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2 assists.

Paolo Banchero's numbers on the season are 21.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest, shooting 46.1% from the floor.

Anthony Black is averaging 13 points, 2.8 assists and 3 rebounds.

Bulls Leaders

Josh Giddey averages 20.5 points, 10 rebounds and 9.3 assists. He is also sinking 46.9% of his shots from the floor and 39.2% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.

Per game, Nikola Vucevic gives the Bulls 16.4 points, 9.8 boards and 3.6 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Bulls are getting 13.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Matas Buzelis.

Tre Jones' numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5 assists per contest. He is sinking 51.5% of his shots from the field.

Kevin Huerter's numbers on the season are 12.6 points, 3.4 boards and 2.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 48% of his shots from the field and 30.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 treys.

