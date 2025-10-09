LSU vs South Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the LSU Tigers playing the South Carolina Gamecocks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

LSU vs South Carolina Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LSU: (-330) | South Carolina: (+260)

LSU: (-330) | South Carolina: (+260) Spread: LSU: -8.5 (-110) | South Carolina: +8.5 (-110)

LSU: -8.5 (-110) | South Carolina: +8.5 (-110) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

LSU vs South Carolina Betting Trends

LSU has posted two wins against the spread this year.

LSU has yet to win ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites this season.

One of LSU's five games this season has hit the over.

South Carolina has beaten the spread three times in five games.

South Carolina is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as an 8.5-point underdog or more this year.

Two South Carolina games (of five) have hit the over this season.

LSU vs South Carolina Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (53.8%)

LSU vs South Carolina Point Spread

LSU is a 8.5-point favorite against South Carolina. LSU is -110 to cover the spread, and South Carolina is -110.

LSU vs South Carolina Over/Under

The over/under for LSU-South Carolina on Oct. 11 is 44.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

LSU vs South Carolina Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for South Carolina-LSU, South Carolina is the underdog at +260, and LSU is -330.

LSU vs. South Carolina Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games LSU 27.0 90 12.2 6 53.9 5 South Carolina 24.8 97 18.8 31 49.7 5

LSU vs. South Carolina Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Game time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Stadium: Tiger Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth LSU vs. South Carolina analysis on FanDuel Research.