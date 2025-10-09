LSU vs South Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the LSU Tigers playing the South Carolina Gamecocks.
LSU vs South Carolina Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: LSU: (-330) | South Carolina: (+260)
- Spread: LSU: -8.5 (-110) | South Carolina: +8.5 (-110)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
LSU vs South Carolina Betting Trends
- LSU has posted two wins against the spread this year.
- LSU has yet to win ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites this season.
- One of LSU's five games this season has hit the over.
- South Carolina has beaten the spread three times in five games.
- South Carolina is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as an 8.5-point underdog or more this year.
- Two South Carolina games (of five) have hit the over this season.
LSU vs South Carolina Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (53.8%)
LSU vs South Carolina Point Spread
LSU is a 8.5-point favorite against South Carolina. LSU is -110 to cover the spread, and South Carolina is -110.
LSU vs South Carolina Over/Under
The over/under for LSU-South Carolina on Oct. 11 is 44.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.
LSU vs South Carolina Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for South Carolina-LSU, South Carolina is the underdog at +260, and LSU is -330.
LSU vs. South Carolina Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|LSU
|27.0
|90
|12.2
|6
|53.9
|5
|South Carolina
|24.8
|97
|18.8
|31
|49.7
|5
LSU vs. South Carolina Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025
- Game time: 7:45 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network
- Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Stadium: Tiger Stadium
