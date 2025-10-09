FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

LSU vs South Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the LSU Tigers playing the South Carolina Gamecocks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

LSU vs South Carolina Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: LSU: (-330) | South Carolina: (+260)
  • Spread: LSU: -8.5 (-110) | South Carolina: +8.5 (-110)
  • Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

LSU vs South Carolina Betting Trends

  • LSU has posted two wins against the spread this year.
  • LSU has yet to win ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites this season.
  • One of LSU's five games this season has hit the over.
  • South Carolina has beaten the spread three times in five games.
  • South Carolina is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as an 8.5-point underdog or more this year.
  • Two South Carolina games (of five) have hit the over this season.

LSU vs South Carolina Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (53.8%)

LSU vs South Carolina Point Spread

LSU is a 8.5-point favorite against South Carolina. LSU is -110 to cover the spread, and South Carolina is -110.

LSU vs South Carolina Over/Under

The over/under for LSU-South Carolina on Oct. 11 is 44.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

LSU vs South Carolina Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for South Carolina-LSU, South Carolina is the underdog at +260, and LSU is -330.

LSU vs. South Carolina Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
LSU27.09012.2653.95
South Carolina24.89718.83149.75

LSU vs. South Carolina Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025
  • Game time: 7:45 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network
  • Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Stadium: Tiger Stadium

Check out even more in-depth LSU vs. South Carolina analysis on FanDuel Research.

