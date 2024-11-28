menu item
NCAAF

LSU vs Oklahoma Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

LSU vs Oklahoma Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: LSU: (-230) | Oklahoma: (+188)
  • Spread: LSU: -5.5 (-118) | Oklahoma: +5.5 (-104)
  • Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

LSU vs Oklahoma Betting Trends

  • LSU's record against the spread is 3-8-0.
  • As a 5.5-point or greater favorite, LSU has one win ATS (1-4) this season.
  • This season, three of LSU's 11 games have gone over the point total.
  • Oklahoma is 6-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • Oklahoma has won twice ATS (2-2) as a 5.5-point underdog or more this season.
  • Oklahoma has seen five of its 11 games go over the point total.

LSU vs Oklahoma Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (60%)

LSU vs Oklahoma Point Spread

Oklahoma is listed as an underdog by 5.5 points (-104 odds), and LSU, the favorite, is -118 to cover.

LSU vs Oklahoma Over/Under

The over/under for LSU-Oklahoma on Nov. 30 is 47.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

LSU vs Oklahoma Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Oklahoma-LSU, Oklahoma is the underdog at +188, and LSU is -230.

LSU vs. Oklahoma Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
LSU28.66324.46657.711
Oklahoma259220.22348.311

LSU vs. Oklahoma Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
  • Game time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Stadium: Tiger Stadium

Check out even more in-depth LSU vs. Oklahoma analysis on FanDuel Research.

