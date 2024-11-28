LSU vs Oklahoma Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

LSU vs Oklahoma Odds & Spread

Moneyline: LSU: (-230) | Oklahoma: (+188)

LSU: (-230) | Oklahoma: (+188) Spread: LSU: -5.5 (-118) | Oklahoma: +5.5 (-104)

LSU: -5.5 (-118) | Oklahoma: +5.5 (-104) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

LSU vs Oklahoma Betting Trends

LSU's record against the spread is 3-8-0.

As a 5.5-point or greater favorite, LSU has one win ATS (1-4) this season.

This season, three of LSU's 11 games have gone over the point total.

Oklahoma is 6-5-0 against the spread this year.

Oklahoma has won twice ATS (2-2) as a 5.5-point underdog or more this season.

Oklahoma has seen five of its 11 games go over the point total.

LSU vs Oklahoma Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (60%)

LSU vs Oklahoma Point Spread

Oklahoma is listed as an underdog by 5.5 points (-104 odds), and LSU, the favorite, is -118 to cover.

LSU vs Oklahoma Over/Under

The over/under for LSU-Oklahoma on Nov. 30 is 47.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

LSU vs Oklahoma Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Oklahoma-LSU, Oklahoma is the underdog at +188, and LSU is -230.

LSU vs. Oklahoma Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games LSU 28.6 63 24.4 66 57.7 11 Oklahoma 25 92 20.2 23 48.3 11

LSU vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Stadium: Tiger Stadium

