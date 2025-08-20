2025 LSU Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The No. 9 LSU Tigers' schedule for the approaching 2025 season includes an intriguing matchup against Ole Miss on Sept. 27. Below, you can find the rest of the Tigers' college football schedule.

LSU 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Clemson Aug. 30 - Tigers (-3.5) 57.5 2 Louisiana Tech Sept. 6 - - - 3 Florida Sept. 13 - Tigers (-6.5) 54.5 4 Southeastern Louisiana Sept. 20 - - - 5 @ Ole Miss Sept. 27 - Tigers (-1.5) 56.5 7 South Carolina Oct. 11 - - - 8 @ Vanderbilt Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

LSU 2025 Schedule Insights

According to opponents' combined win total last season (89), LSU has the eighth-hardest schedule in college football.

Based on their opponents' projected win total this season (77), the Tigers have the 24th-hardest schedule in college football.

According to its SEC opponents' combined win total last season (60), LSU has the 31st-ranked conference schedule in college football.

The Tigers will play 11 teams who made a 2024 bowl game on their schedule in 2025.

LSU has 11 games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2024. That schedule includes four teams that put up nine or more victories and zero squads with less than four wins last season.

LSU Betting Insights (2024)

LSU went 5-8-0 ATS last season.

Last season, five Tigers games went over the point total.

LSU finished 6-2 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 75% of those games).

