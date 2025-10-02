Louisville vs Virginia Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Louisville Cardinals facing the Virginia Cavaliers.
Louisville vs Virginia Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Louisville: (-215) | Virginia: (+180)
- Spread: Louisville: -6.5 (-106) | Virginia: +6.5 (-114)
- Total: 61.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Louisville vs Virginia Betting Trends
- Louisville has one win against the spread this season.
- Louisville has no wins ATS (0-3) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Out of four Louisville games so far this year, three have hit the over.
- Virginia's record against the spread in 2025 is 4-1-0.
- Virginia is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this season.
- All five Virginia games have hit the over this year.
Louisville vs Virginia Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cardinals win (80%)
Louisville vs Virginia Point Spread
Louisville is favored by 6.5 points (-106 to cover) in this matchup. Virginia, the underdog, is -114.
Louisville vs Virginia Over/Under
Louisville versus Virginia on Oct. 4 has an over/under of 61.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Louisville vs Virginia Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Louisville-Virginia, Louisville is the favorite at -215, and Virginia is +180.
Louisville vs. Virginia Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Louisville
|38.3
|40
|18.8
|31
|54.8
|4
|Virginia
|45.6
|6
|23.2
|87
|54.1
|5
Louisville vs. Virginia Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
- Location: Louisville, Kentucky
- Stadium: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
