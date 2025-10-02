FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Louisville vs Virginia Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Louisville Cardinals facing the Virginia Cavaliers.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Louisville vs Virginia Odds & Spread

  All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Louisville: (-215) | Virginia: (+180)
  • Spread: Louisville: -6.5 (-106) | Virginia: +6.5 (-114)
  • Total: 61.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Louisville vs Virginia Betting Trends

  • Louisville has one win against the spread this season.
  • Louisville has no wins ATS (0-3) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • Out of four Louisville games so far this year, three have hit the over.
  • Virginia's record against the spread in 2025 is 4-1-0.
  • Virginia is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this season.
  • All five Virginia games have hit the over this year.

Louisville vs Virginia Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cardinals win (80%)

Louisville vs Virginia Point Spread

Louisville is favored by 6.5 points (-106 to cover) in this matchup. Virginia, the underdog, is -114.

Louisville vs Virginia Over/Under

Louisville versus Virginia on Oct. 4 has an over/under of 61.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Louisville vs Virginia Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Louisville-Virginia, Louisville is the favorite at -215, and Virginia is +180.

Louisville vs. Virginia Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Louisville38.34018.83154.84
Virginia45.6623.28754.15

Louisville vs. Virginia Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Louisville, Kentucky
  • Stadium: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Louisville vs. Virginia analysis on FanDuel Research.

