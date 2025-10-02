Louisville vs Virginia Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Louisville Cardinals facing the Virginia Cavaliers.

Louisville vs Virginia Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Louisville: (-215) | Virginia: (+180)

Louisville: (-215) | Virginia: (+180) Spread: Louisville: -6.5 (-106) | Virginia: +6.5 (-114)

Louisville: -6.5 (-106) | Virginia: +6.5 (-114) Total: 61.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Louisville vs Virginia Betting Trends

Louisville has one win against the spread this season.

Louisville has no wins ATS (0-3) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Out of four Louisville games so far this year, three have hit the over.

Virginia's record against the spread in 2025 is 4-1-0.

Virginia is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this season.

All five Virginia games have hit the over this year.

Louisville vs Virginia Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (80%)

Louisville vs Virginia Point Spread

Louisville is favored by 6.5 points (-106 to cover) in this matchup. Virginia, the underdog, is -114.

Louisville vs Virginia Over/Under

Louisville versus Virginia on Oct. 4 has an over/under of 61.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Louisville vs Virginia Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Louisville-Virginia, Louisville is the favorite at -215, and Virginia is +180.

Louisville vs. Virginia Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Louisville 38.3 40 18.8 31 54.8 4 Virginia 45.6 6 23.2 87 54.1 5

Louisville vs. Virginia Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Stadium: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

