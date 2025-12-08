Louisville vs Toledo Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Boca Raton Bowl 2025
Tuesday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Louisville Cardinals and the Toledo Rockets.
Louisville vs Toledo Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Louisville: (-315) | Toledo: (+250)
- Spread: Louisville: -8.5 (-105) | Toledo: +8.5 (-115)
- Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Louisville vs Toledo Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Louisville is 4-8-0 this year.
- Louisville has won once ATS (1-5) as an 8.5-point or higher favorite this season.
- This year, five of Louisville's 12 games have gone over the point total.
- Toledo has nine wins in 12 contests against the spread this season.
- Toledo is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as an 8.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- Of 12 Toledo games so far this season, six have hit the over.
Louisville vs Toledo Point Spread
Toledo is listed as an underdog by 8.5 points (-115 odds), and Louisville, the favorite, is -105 to cover.
Louisville vs Toledo Over/Under
Louisville versus Toledo, on Dec. 23, has an over/under of 45.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
Louisville vs Toledo Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Louisville vs. Toledo reveal Louisville as the favorite (-315) and Toledo as the underdog (+250).
Louisville vs. Toledo Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Louisville
|30.2
|48
|21.1
|35
|52.4
|12
|Toledo
|31.6
|40
|12.2
|4
|48.1
|12
Louisville vs. Toledo Game Info
- Game day: Tuesday, December 23, 2025
- Game time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Boca Raton, Florida
- Stadium: Flagler Credit Union Stadium
