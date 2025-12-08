Louisville vs Toledo Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Boca Raton Bowl 2025

Tuesday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Louisville Cardinals and the Toledo Rockets.

Louisville vs Toledo Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Louisville: (-315) | Toledo: (+250)

Louisville: (-315) | Toledo: (+250) Spread: Louisville: -8.5 (-105) | Toledo: +8.5 (-115)

Louisville: -8.5 (-105) | Toledo: +8.5 (-115) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Louisville vs Toledo Betting Trends

Against the spread, Louisville is 4-8-0 this year.

Louisville has won once ATS (1-5) as an 8.5-point or higher favorite this season.

This year, five of Louisville's 12 games have gone over the point total.

Toledo has nine wins in 12 contests against the spread this season.

Toledo is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as an 8.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Of 12 Toledo games so far this season, six have hit the over.

Louisville vs Toledo Point Spread

Toledo is listed as an underdog by 8.5 points (-115 odds), and Louisville, the favorite, is -105 to cover.

Louisville vs Toledo Over/Under

Louisville versus Toledo, on Dec. 23, has an over/under of 45.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Louisville vs Toledo Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Louisville vs. Toledo reveal Louisville as the favorite (-315) and Toledo as the underdog (+250).

Louisville vs. Toledo Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Louisville 30.2 48 21.1 35 52.4 12 Toledo 31.6 40 12.2 4 48.1 12

Louisville vs. Toledo Game Info

Game day: Tuesday, December 23, 2025

Tuesday, December 23, 2025 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Stadium: Flagler Credit Union Stadium

