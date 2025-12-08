FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Louisville vs Toledo Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Boca Raton Bowl 2025

Tuesday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Louisville Cardinals and the Toledo Rockets.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Louisville vs Toledo Odds & Spread

  All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Louisville: (-315) | Toledo: (+250)
  • Spread: Louisville: -8.5 (-105) | Toledo: +8.5 (-115)
  • Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Louisville vs Toledo Betting Trends

  • Against the spread, Louisville is 4-8-0 this year.
  • Louisville has won once ATS (1-5) as an 8.5-point or higher favorite this season.
  • This year, five of Louisville's 12 games have gone over the point total.
  • Toledo has nine wins in 12 contests against the spread this season.
  • Toledo is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as an 8.5-point underdog or greater this season.
  • Of 12 Toledo games so far this season, six have hit the over.

Louisville vs Toledo Point Spread

Toledo is listed as an underdog by 8.5 points (-115 odds), and Louisville, the favorite, is -105 to cover.

Louisville vs Toledo Over/Under

Louisville versus Toledo, on Dec. 23, has an over/under of 45.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Louisville vs Toledo Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Louisville vs. Toledo reveal Louisville as the favorite (-315) and Toledo as the underdog (+250).

Louisville vs. Toledo Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Louisville30.24821.13552.412
Toledo31.64012.2448.112

Louisville vs. Toledo Game Info

  • Game day: Tuesday, December 23, 2025
  • Game time: 2 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Location: Boca Raton, Florida
  • Stadium: Flagler Credit Union Stadium

