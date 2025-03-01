Louisville vs Pittsburgh Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

The Louisville Cardinals (22-6, 15-2 ACC) hope to continue a six-game win streak when they host the Pittsburgh Panthers (16-12, 7-10 ACC) on March 1, 2025 at KFC Yum! Center.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Arena: KFC Yum! Center

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Louisville win (79.5%)

Louisville is a 10.5-point favorite against Pittsburgh on Saturday and the over/under has been set at 150.5 points. Keep reading for a few betting insights and trends to help you make an informed wager on the game.

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Louisville is 16-12-0 ATS this season.

Pittsburgh has won 14 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 14 times.

Louisville covers the spread when it is a 10.5-point favorite or more 30% of the time. That's more often than Pittsburgh covers as an underdog of 10.5 or more (never covered this season).

When playing at home, the Cardinals sport a worse record against the spread (5-9-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (9-2-0).

Against the spread, the Panthers have been better at home (10-6-0) than on the road (3-7-0).

Louisville has beaten the spread 11 times in 17 conference games.

Pittsburgh is 5-12-0 against the spread in ACC games this season.

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh: Moneyline Betting Stats

Louisville has won in 18, or 81.8%, of the 22 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Cardinals have yet to lose in nine games when named as moneyline favorite of -610 or better.

Pittsburgh has compiled a 1-5 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 16.7% of those games).

The Panthers have played as a moneyline underdog of +440 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Louisville has a 85.9% chance of pulling out a win.

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Head-to-Head Comparison

Louisville outscores opponents by 10.2 points per game (scoring 79.5 per game to rank 51st in college basketball while allowing 69.3 per contest to rank 96th in college basketball) and has a +287 scoring differential overall.

Louisville's leading scorer, Chucky Hepburn, ranks 209th in the country averaging 15.6 points per game.

Pittsburgh outscores opponents by 5.5 points per game (posting 76.8 points per game, 102nd in college basketball, and conceding 71.3 per contest, 163rd in college basketball) and has a +155 scoring differential.

Pittsburgh's leading scorer, Jaland Lowe, is 133rd in college basketball, scoring 16.7 points per game.

The Cardinals come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 5.6 boards. They are recording 35.2 rebounds per game (34th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.6 per contest.

J'Vonne Hadley is 117th in college basketball play with 7.4 rebounds per game to lead the Cardinals.

The 30.5 rebounds per game the Panthers accumulate rank 272nd in the country. Their opponents pull down 30.6.

Ishmael Leggett averages 5.8 rebounds per game (363rd in college basketball) to lead the Panthers.

Louisville averages 101.6 points per 100 possessions (49th in college basketball), while giving up 88.5 points per 100 possessions (66th in college basketball).

The Panthers rank 49th in college basketball averaging 101.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 208th, allowing 94.3 points per 100 possessions.

