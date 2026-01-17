Louisville vs Pittsburgh College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

ACC action on Saturday will see the the No. 20 Louisville Cardinals (12-5, 2-3 ACC) visit the Pittsburgh Panthers (8-9, 1-3 ACC) at Petersen Events Center, tipping off at 8 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Arena: Petersen Events Center

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Louisville win (66.8%)

Louisville is a 7.5-point favorite against Pittsburgh on Saturday and the over/under is set at 152.5 points. Here are some betting trends and insights if you are planning on making a wager on the game.

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Louisville has covered nine times in 17 games with a spread this season.

Pittsburgh has covered eight times in 17 games with a spread this season.

Louisville covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point favorite or more 63.6% of the time. That's more often than Pittsburgh covers as an underdog of 7.5 or more (50%).

The Cardinals own a better record against the spread when playing at home (6-5-0) than they do in road games (1-3-0).

The Panthers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .455 (5-6-0). Away, it is .500 (2-2-0).

Louisville has one win against the spread in conference action this season.

Pittsburgh has posted two ACC wins against the spread this season.

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh: Moneyline Betting Stats

Louisville has come away with six wins in the nine contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Cardinals have come away with a win four times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -345 or better on the moneyline.

Pittsburgh has won 28.6% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (2-5).

The Panthers have played as a moneyline underdog of +270 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

Louisville has an implied victory probability of 77.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Head-to-Head Comparison

Louisville outscores opponents by 17.0 points per game (scoring 87.2 per game to rank 26th in college basketball while allowing 70.2 per contest to rank 96th in college basketball) and has a +290 scoring differential overall.

Ryan Conwell's team-leading 19.5 points per game ranks 49th in the country.

Pittsburgh puts up 74.1 points per game (248th in college basketball) while allowing 69.4 per outing (79th in college basketball). It has a +81 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 4.7 points per game.

Brandin Cummings is 455th in the country with a team-leading 13.6 points per game.

The Cardinals win the rebound battle by 8.5 boards on average. They collect 39.2 rebounds per game, which ranks ninth in college basketball, while their opponents grab 30.7 per outing.

Sananda Fru tops the team with 7.0 rebounds per game (163rd in college basketball action).

The Panthers win the rebound battle by 2.8 boards on average. They collect 31.6 rebounds per game, 245th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 28.8.

Cameron Corhen is 79th in college basketball with 7.9 rebounds per game, leading the Panthers.

Louisville ranks 35th in college basketball by averaging 106.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 40th in college basketball, allowing 85.7 points per 100 possessions.

The Panthers score 99.6 points per 100 possessions (144th in college basketball), while giving up 93.2 points per 100 possessions (181st in college basketball).

