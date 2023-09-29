Louisville vs NC State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game
Friday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Louisville Cardinals and the NC State Wolfpack.
Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup
Louisville vs NC State Odds & Spread
All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Louisville: (-172) | NC State: (+142)
- Spread: Louisville: -3.5 (-104) | NC State: +3.5 (-118)
- Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Louisville vs NC State Betting Trends
- Louisville has posted two wins against the spread this season.
- Louisville has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 3.5-point or higher favorite in 2023.
- Two of four Louisville games have gone over the point total this season.
- NC State is winless against the spread this season.
- NC State doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this season.
- NC State has had one game (of three) hit the over this season.
Louisville vs NC State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cardinals win (74.8%)
Louisville vs NC State Point Spread
NC State is a 3.5-point underdog against Louisville. NC State is -118 to cover the spread, and Louisville is -104.
Louisville vs NC State Over/Under
The Louisville-NC State game on September 29 has been given an over/under of 55.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.
Louisville vs NC State Moneyline
NC State is a +142 underdog on the moneyline, while Louisville is a -172 favorite.
Louisville vs. NC State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Games Over Current Total
Total Games
|Louisville
|43.0
|10
|19.0
|41
|52.5
|3
|4
|NC State
|29.3
|68
|21.8
|56
|48.2
|1
|4
Check out even more in-depth Louisville vs. NC State analysis