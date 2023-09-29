Louisville vs NC State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

Friday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Louisville Cardinals and the NC State Wolfpack.

Louisville vs NC State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Louisville: (-172) | NC State: (+142)

Louisville: (-172) | NC State: (+142) Spread: Louisville: -3.5 (-104) | NC State: +3.5 (-118)

Louisville: -3.5 (-104) | NC State: +3.5 (-118) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Louisville vs NC State Betting Trends

Louisville has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Louisville has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 3.5-point or higher favorite in 2023.

Two of four Louisville games have gone over the point total this season.

NC State is winless against the spread this season.

NC State doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this season.

NC State has had one game (of three) hit the over this season.

Louisville vs NC State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (74.8%)

Louisville vs NC State Point Spread

NC State is a 3.5-point underdog against Louisville. NC State is -118 to cover the spread, and Louisville is -104.

Louisville vs NC State Over/Under

The Louisville-NC State game on September 29 has been given an over/under of 55.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Louisville vs NC State Moneyline

NC State is a +142 underdog on the moneyline, while Louisville is a -172 favorite.

Louisville vs. NC State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Louisville 43.0 10 19.0 41 52.5 3 4 NC State 29.3 68 21.8 56 48.2 1 4

