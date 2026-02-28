Louisville vs Clemson College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28

The Clemson Tigers (20-8, 10-5 ACC) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Louisville Cardinals (20-8, 9-6 ACC) on February 28, 2026 at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Louisville vs. Clemson Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 28, 2026

Saturday, February 28, 2026 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum

Louisville vs. Clemson Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clemson win (60.2%)

Read these betting trends and insights before you wager on Saturday's Louisville-Clemson spread (Louisville -1.5) or over/under (146.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Louisville vs. Clemson: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Louisville has compiled a 14-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Clemson has compiled a 15-13-0 record against the spread this season.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Clemson is 3-0 against the spread compared to the 14-11 ATS record Louisville racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.

The Cardinals have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered nine times in 16 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered two times in nine opportunities on the road.

The Tigers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .429 (6-8-0). On the road, it is .700 (7-3-0).

Louisville's record against the spread in conference games is 5-10-0.

Against the spread in ACC play, Clemson is 9-6-0 this season.

Louisville vs. Clemson: Moneyline Betting Stats

Louisville has won in 14, or 73.7%, of the 19 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Cardinals have a mark of 14-5 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -120 or better on the moneyline.

Clemson has lost all three of the games it has been listed as the moneyline underdog this season.

The Tigers have played three times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer, and fell in each game.

Louisville has an implied victory probability of 54.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Louisville vs. Clemson Head-to-Head Comparison

Louisville outscores opponents by 14.4 points per game (scoring 86.4 per game to rank 16th in college basketball while giving up 72 per outing to rank 126th in college basketball) and has a +403 scoring differential overall.

Mikel Brown Jr. leads Louisville, scoring 18.9 points per game (56th in the nation).

Clemson outscores opponents by 8.9 points per game (posting 74.5 points per game, 221st in college basketball, and allowing 65.6 per contest, 18th in college basketball) and has a +250 scoring differential.

RJ Godfrey is ranked 796th in the nation with a team-high 11.5 points per game.

The Cardinals win the rebound battle by 7.0 boards on average. They collect 37.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 14th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 30.3 per outing.

Sananda Fru tops the Cardinals with 6.4 rebounds per game (231st in college basketball action).

The 31.9 rebounds per game the Tigers accumulate rank 195th in the nation, 2.9 more than the 29 their opponents grab.

Carter Welling tops the team with 5.6 rebounds per game (381st in college basketball).

Louisville puts up 106.8 points per 100 possessions (24th in college basketball), while giving up 89 points per 100 possessions (48th in college basketball).

The Tigers average 102.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (74th in college basketball), and give up 90.2 points per 100 possessions (62nd in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!