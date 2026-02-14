Louisville vs Baylor College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 14

The Louisville Cardinals (18-6) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Baylor Bears (13-11) on February 14, 2026 at Dickies Arena.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Louisville vs. Baylor Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 14, 2026

Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Arena: Dickies Arena

Louisville vs. Baylor Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Louisville win (68.3%)

Read the betting trends and insights below before placing a wager on Saturday's Louisville-Baylor spread (Louisville -7.5) or total (163.5 points).

Louisville vs. Baylor: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Louisville has compiled a 13-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Baylor is 10-13-0 ATS this year.

Louisville covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point favorite or more 64.7% of the time. That's more often than Baylor covers as an underdog of 7.5 or more (50%).

The Cardinals have a better record against the spread when playing at home (9-6-0) than they do in away games (2-5-0).

Against the spread, the Bears have had better results on the road (3-4-0) than at home (5-8-0).

Louisville vs. Baylor: Moneyline Betting Stats

Louisville has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 15 games this year and has walked away with the win 12 times (80%) in those games.

The Cardinals have a win-loss record of 8-1 when favored by -350 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Baylor has a 1-9 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 10% of those games).

The Bears have played as a moneyline underdog of +275 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Louisville has an implied victory probability of 77.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Louisville vs. Baylor Head-to-Head Comparison

Louisville scored 78.5 points per game and gave up 69.5 last year, ranking them 65th in the country on offense and 89th on defense.

Louisville collected 34.6 rebounds per game and conceded 30.2 boards last season, ranking 47th and 114th, respectively, in the country.

Last season Louisville was ranked 148th in the country in assists with 13.9 per game.

At 10.9 turnovers committed per game and 12.2 turnovers forced last year, Louisville was 150th and 93rd in the nation, respectively.

Baylor put up 76.1 points per game (112th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while giving up 69.8 points per contest (104th-ranked).

With 32.8 rebounds per game, Baylor was 135th in the nation. It allowed 29.9 rebounds per contest, which ranked 94th in college basketball.

Last season Baylor ranked 111th in college basketball in assists, averaging 14.4 per game.

Baylor committed 10.1 turnovers per game (79th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 12.1 turnovers per contest (100th-ranked).

