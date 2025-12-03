Louisville vs Arkansas College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 3

The Louisville Cardinals (7-0) will look to continue a seven-game win streak when they visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-2) on December 3, 2025 at Bud Walton Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Louisville vs. Arkansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Wednesday, December 3, 2025 Game time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Arena: Bud Walton Arena

Louisville vs. Arkansas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arkansas win (51.1%)

Take a look at the betting trends and insights below before making a bet on Wednesday's Louisville-Arkansas spread (Louisville -2.5) or total (165.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Louisville vs. Arkansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Louisville has covered five times in seven chances against the spread this season.

Arkansas has compiled a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Louisville (5-2) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (71.4%) than Arkansas (1-1) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (50%).

Against the spread last season, the Cardinals played worse at home, covering eight times in 17 home games, and nine times in 11 road games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Razorbacks had a better winning percentage at home (.529, 9-8-0 record) than away (.500, 5-5-0).

Louisville vs. Arkansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Louisville has won in each of the two matchups it has played as moneyline favorites this season.

The Cardinals have been listed as a favorite of -164 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Arkansas has been the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Razorbacks have played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Louisville has a 62.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Louisville vs. Arkansas Head-to-Head Comparison

Louisville was 65th in the country in points scored (78.5 per game) and 89th in points allowed (69.5) last year.

At 34.6 rebounds per game and 30.2 rebounds allowed, Louisville was 47th and 114th in college basketball, respectively, last season.

At 13.9 assists per game last year, Louisville was 148th in college basketball.

Louisville was 150th in the country in turnovers per game (10.9) and 93rd in turnovers forced (12.2) last year.

Arkansas put up 76.8 points per game (95th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 71.4 points per contest (156th-ranked).

Arkansas pulled down 32.4 rebounds per game (156th-ranked in college basketball). It ceded 32.3 rebounds per contest (257th-ranked).

Arkansas ranked 124th in the nation with 14.2 assists per contest.

Arkansas committed 11.3 turnovers per game (201st-ranked in college basketball). It forced 11.6 turnovers per contest (146th-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!