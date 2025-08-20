2025 Louisville Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The Louisville Cardinals' schedule for the approaching 2025 season kicks off on Aug. 30 with a matchup against Eastern Kentucky, an FCS opponent. Below, you can check out the rest of the Cardinals' college football schedule.

Louisville 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Eastern Kentucky Aug. 30 - - - 2 James Madison Sept. 5 - - - 4 Bowling Green Sept. 20 - - - 5 @ Pittsburgh Sept. 27 - - - 6 Virginia Oct. 4 - - - 8 @ Miami (FL) Oct. 17 - - - 9 Boston College Oct. 25 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Louisville 2025 Schedule Insights

Taking into account opponents' combined win total last season (88), Louisville has the 11th-toughest schedule in college football.

According to their opponents' projected win total this year (80), the Cardinals have the 13th-toughest schedule in college football.

In terms of toughness, using its ACC opponents' combined win total last season, Louisville will be playing the 29th-ranked conference schedule this year.

The Cardinals have nine games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.

In 2025, Louisville will face 10 teams that had winning records last season, including three that won nine or more games, while facing zero squads that picked up three or fewer wins a year ago.

Louisville Betting Insights (2024)

Louisville put together a 6-6-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, eight Cardinals games hit the over.

Louisville won six of the eight games it was favored on the moneyline last season (75%).

