2025 Louisville Football Odds and Schedule
The Louisville Cardinals' schedule for the approaching 2025 season kicks off on Aug. 30 with a matchup against Eastern Kentucky, an FCS opponent. Below, you can check out the rest of the Cardinals' college football schedule.
Louisville 2025 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|Eastern Kentucky
|Aug. 30
|-
|-
|-
|2
|James Madison
|Sept. 5
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Bowling Green
|Sept. 20
|-
|-
|-
|5
|@ Pittsburgh
|Sept. 27
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Virginia
|Oct. 4
|-
|-
|-
|8
|@ Miami (FL)
|Oct. 17
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Boston College
|Oct. 25
|-
|-
|-
Louisville 2025 Schedule Insights
- Taking into account opponents' combined win total last season (88), Louisville has the 11th-toughest schedule in college football.
- According to their opponents' projected win total this year (80), the Cardinals have the 13th-toughest schedule in college football.
- In terms of toughness, using its ACC opponents' combined win total last season, Louisville will be playing the 29th-ranked conference schedule this year.
- The Cardinals have nine games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.
- In 2025, Louisville will face 10 teams that had winning records last season, including three that won nine or more games, while facing zero squads that picked up three or fewer wins a year ago.
Louisville Betting Insights (2024)
- Louisville put together a 6-6-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, eight Cardinals games hit the over.
- Louisville won six of the eight games it was favored on the moneyline last season (75%).
