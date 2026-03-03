Louisiana vs Georgia State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Sun Belt Tournament

The No. 13 seed Georgia State Panthers (10-21, 7-11 Sun Belt) will square off in the Sun Belt tournament against the No. 12 seed Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (10-21, 7-11 Sun Belt) on Tuesday at Pensacola Bay Center, tipping off at 6 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Louisiana vs. Georgia State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola, Florida Arena: Pensacola Bay Center

Louisiana vs. Georgia State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Georgia State win (55.7%)

Take a look at some betting insights for Louisiana (-1.5) versus Georgia State on Tuesday. The over/under has been set at 132.5 points for this game.

Louisiana vs. Georgia State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Louisiana has compiled a 14-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

Georgia State has covered 13 times in 29 games with a spread this season.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Georgia State is 10-13 against the spread compared to the 3-2 ATS record Louisiana racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.

The Ragin' Cajuns have done a better job covering the spread in home games (8-7-0) than they have in road affairs (6-10-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Panthers have a lower winning percentage at home (.417, 5-7-0 record) than away (.533, 8-7-0).

Louisiana has eight wins against the spread in 18 conference games this season.

Georgia State is 10-8-0 against the spread in Sun Belt games this year.

Louisiana vs. Georgia State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Louisiana has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in six games this year and has walked away with the win five times (83.3%) in those games.

The Ragin' Cajuns have a mark of 5-1 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -118 or better on the moneyline.

Georgia State has won five of the 23 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (21.7%).

The Panthers are 5-18 (winning just 21.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

Louisiana has an implied victory probability of 54.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Louisiana vs. Georgia State Head-to-Head Comparison

Louisiana's -225 scoring differential (outscored by 7.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 62.7 points per game (363rd in college basketball) while allowing 70 per outing (78th in college basketball).

Louisiana's leading scorer, Dorian Finister, is 341st in college basketball putting up 14.5 points per game.

Georgia State has been outscored by 4.1 points per game (posting 70.3 points per game, 303rd in college basketball, while allowing 74.4 per outing, 199th in college basketball) and has a -129 scoring differential.

Jelani Hamilton is 109th in the nation with a team-high 17.7 points per game.

The Ragin' Cajuns grab 27.3 rebounds per game (350th in college basketball) while conceding 30.2 per outing to their opponents. They are outrebounded by 2.9 boards per game.

Finister tops the team with 4.8 rebounds per game (678th in college basketball play).

The Panthers lose the rebound battle by 4.1 boards on average. They record 31.4 rebounds per game, 220th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 35.5.

Joah Chappelle tops the Panthers with 5.3 rebounds per game (472nd in college basketball).

Louisiana ranks 344th in college basketball by averaging 88.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 279th in college basketball, allowing 98.6 points per 100 possessions.

The Panthers rank 331st in college basketball averaging 89.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 168th, allowing 94.9 points per 100 possessions.

