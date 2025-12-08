Louisiana vs Delaware Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for 68 Ventures Bowl 2025

The Wednesday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens.

Louisiana vs Delaware Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Louisiana: (-137) | Delaware: (+114)

Louisiana: (-137) | Delaware: (+114) Spread: Louisiana: -2.5 (-115) | Delaware: +2.5 (-105)

Louisiana: -2.5 (-115) | Delaware: +2.5 (-105) Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Louisiana vs Delaware Betting Trends

Louisiana is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

Louisiana is winless ATS (0-3) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.

There have been eight Louisiana games (of 11) that went over the total this year.

Delaware has covered the spread four times in 12 games.

Delaware is 3-3 as 2.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2025.

There have been six Delaware games (out of 12) that hit the over this year.

Louisiana vs Delaware Point Spread

Louisiana is favored by 2.5 points (-115 to cover) in this matchup. Delaware, the underdog, is -105.

Louisiana vs Delaware Over/Under

Louisiana versus Delaware, on Dec. 17, has an over/under of 57.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Louisiana vs Delaware Moneyline

The Louisiana vs Delaware moneyline has Louisiana as a -137 favorite, while Delaware is a +114 underdog.

Louisiana vs. Delaware Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Louisiana 27.1 75 30.0 103 50.8 12 Delaware 29.8 52 32.5 120 54.8 12

Louisiana vs. Delaware Game Info

Game day: Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Wednesday, December 17, 2025 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Stadium: Hancock Whitney Stadium

