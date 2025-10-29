Louisiana Tech vs Sam Houston Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

On Friday in college football, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are up against the Sam Houston Bearkats.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Louisiana Tech vs Sam Houston Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Louisiana Tech: (-820) | Sam Houston: (+570)

Louisiana Tech: (-820) | Sam Houston: (+570) Spread: Louisiana Tech: -16.5 (-115) | Sam Houston: +16.5 (-105)

Louisiana Tech: -16.5 (-115) | Sam Houston: +16.5 (-105) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Louisiana Tech vs Sam Houston Betting Trends

Louisiana Tech's record against the spread is 5-2-0.

Two of Louisiana Tech's seven games have gone over the point total.

Sam Houston has posted one win against the spread this season.

Sam Houston is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs this season.

Of seven Sam Houston games so far this season, five have hit the over.

Louisiana Tech vs Sam Houston Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulldogs win (89.8%)

Louisiana Tech vs Sam Houston Point Spread

Louisiana Tech is a 16.5-point favorite against Sam Houston. Louisiana Tech is -115 to cover the spread, and Sam Houston is -105.

Louisiana Tech vs Sam Houston Over/Under

Louisiana Tech versus Sam Houston on Oct. 31 has an over/under of 48.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Louisiana Tech vs Sam Houston Moneyline

Louisiana Tech is the favorite, -820 on the moneyline, while Sam Houston is a +570 underdog.

Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Louisiana Tech 24.9 102 18.7 16 48.1 7 Sam Houston 17.0 131 38.9 126 53.4 7

Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Game Info

Game day: Friday, October 31, 2025

Friday, October 31, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Stadium: Joe Aillet Stadium

