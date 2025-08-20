2025 Louisiana Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns begin their 2025 campaign with a game against Rice on Aug. 30. Find the rest of the Ragin' Cajuns' college football schedule below.

Louisiana 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Rice Aug. 30 - Ragin' Cajuns (-13.5) 48.5 2 McNeese Sept. 6 - - - 3 @ Missouri Sept. 13 - - - 4 @ Eastern Michigan Sept. 20 - - - 5 Marshall Sept. 27 - - - 7 @ James Madison Oct. 11 - - - 8 Southern Miss Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Louisiana 2025 Schedule Insights

Taking into account their opponents' combined win total last season (71), Louisiana owns the 13th-easiest schedule in college football.

Based on its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last year (47), Louisiana has the 13th-easiest conference schedule in college football.

The Ragin' Cajuns will play five teams in 2025 who played in a bowl game in 2024.

Louisiana's schedule includes seven games against teams that finished above .500 in 2024 (two against teams with nine or more wins and one against a squad that collected three or fewer wins).

Louisiana Betting Insights (2024)

Louisiana won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

Ragin' Cajuns games hit the over six out of 13 times last season.

Louisiana finished 7-2 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 77.8% of those games).

Find even more stats and analysis about Louisiana on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on FanDuel today!