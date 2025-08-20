NCAAF
2025 Louisiana Football Odds and Schedule
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns begin their 2025 campaign with a game against Rice on Aug. 30. Find the rest of the Ragin' Cajuns' college football schedule below.
Louisiana 2025 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|Rice
|Aug. 30
|-
|Ragin' Cajuns (-13.5)
|48.5
|2
|McNeese
|Sept. 6
|-
|-
|-
|3
|@ Missouri
|Sept. 13
|-
|-
|-
|4
|@ Eastern Michigan
|Sept. 20
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Marshall
|Sept. 27
|-
|-
|-
|7
|@ James Madison
|Oct. 11
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Southern Miss
|Oct. 18
|-
|-
|-
Louisiana 2025 Schedule Insights
- Taking into account their opponents' combined win total last season (71), Louisiana owns the 13th-easiest schedule in college football.
- Based on its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last year (47), Louisiana has the 13th-easiest conference schedule in college football.
- The Ragin' Cajuns will play five teams in 2025 who played in a bowl game in 2024.
- Louisiana's schedule includes seven games against teams that finished above .500 in 2024 (two against teams with nine or more wins and one against a squad that collected three or fewer wins).
Louisiana Betting Insights (2024)
- Louisiana won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.
- Ragin' Cajuns games hit the over six out of 13 times last season.
- Louisiana finished 7-2 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 77.8% of those games).
