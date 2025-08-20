FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

2025 Louisiana Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns begin their 2025 campaign with a game against Rice on Aug. 30. Find the rest of the Ragin' Cajuns' college football schedule below.

Louisiana 2025 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1RiceAug. 30-Ragin' Cajuns (-13.5)48.5
2McNeeseSept. 6---
3@ MissouriSept. 13---
4@ Eastern MichiganSept. 20---
5MarshallSept. 27---
7@ James MadisonOct. 11---
8Southern MissOct. 18---

Louisiana 2025 Schedule Insights

  • Taking into account their opponents' combined win total last season (71), Louisiana owns the 13th-easiest schedule in college football.
  • Based on its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last year (47), Louisiana has the 13th-easiest conference schedule in college football.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns will play five teams in 2025 who played in a bowl game in 2024.
  • Louisiana's schedule includes seven games against teams that finished above .500 in 2024 (two against teams with nine or more wins and one against a squad that collected three or fewer wins).

Louisiana Betting Insights (2024)

  • Louisiana won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.
  • Ragin' Cajuns games hit the over six out of 13 times last season.
  • Louisiana finished 7-2 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 77.8% of those games).

