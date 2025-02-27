Los Angeles Chargers Odds to Win 2026 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 1:32 p.m.

The Los Angeles Chargers are +3200 to emerge victorious in the Super Bowl as of Feb. 27.

Chargers Postseason Odds

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +3200 (Bet $100 to win $3,200)

Chargers Stats Insights (2024)

The Chargers ranked 20th in total offense (324.2 yards per game) and 11th in total defense (324.4 yards allowed per game) last season.

Defensively, the Chargers were a top-five unit last season, ranking best by allowing only 17.7 points per game. They ranked 11th on offense (23.6 points per game).

Los Angeles put up 213.5 passing yards per game on offense last season (19th in the NFL), and it ranked seventh defensively with 206.9 passing yards allowed per game.

The Chargers ranked 17th in run offense (110.7 rushing yards per game) and 14th in run defense (117.5 rushing yards allowed per game) last year.

Los Angeles ranked 11th in third-down percentage last season (40.3%), but it thrived on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with a 35.7% third-down conversion rate allowed.

The Chargers averaged 5.4 yards per play on offense last season, which ranked them 15th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they ranked ninth, surrendering 5.3 yards per play.

Los Angeles had the third-best turnover margin in the league last season at +12, forcing 21 turnovers (13th in NFL) while turning it over nine times (second in NFL).

