Lions vs Falcons Prediction, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 3 - September 24

The Detroit Lions are among the NFL squads playing on Sunday, versus the Atlanta Falcons.

Lions vs Falcons Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lions win (70.2%)

Lions vs Falcons Point Spread

The Lions are 3-point favorites against the Falcons. The Lions are -115 to cover the spread, while the Falcons are -105 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Lions vs Falcons Over/Under

Lions versus Falcons, on September 24, has an over/under of 46.5, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Lions vs Falcons Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Falcons-Lions, Atlanta is the underdog at +142, and Detroit is -168 playing at home.

Lions vs Falcons Betting Trends

The Lions' record against the spread last season was 12-4-1.

The Lions had one win ATS (1-1) as a 3-point favorite or more last year.

In 17 Detroit games last season, 10 went over the total.

Falcons posted a 9-7-1 record against the spread last season.

Atlanta went 5-3-1 as underdogs of 3 points or greater last season.

The Falcons had seven of their 17 games go over the point total last year.

Lions vs Falcons Odds & Spread

Moneyline: DET: (-168) | ATL: (+142)

DET: (-168) | ATL: (+142) Spread: DET: -3 (-115) | ATL: +3 (-105)

DET: -3 (-115) | ATL: +3 (-105) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

