Lions vs Falcons Prediction, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 3 - September 24
The Detroit Lions are among the NFL squads playing on Sunday, versus the Atlanta Falcons.
All the info you need is below, in order to make a smart bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Lions vs Falcons Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lions win (70.2%)
Lions vs Falcons Point Spread
The Lions are 3-point favorites against the Falcons. The Lions are -115 to cover the spread, while the Falcons are -105 to cover as a 3-point underdog.
Lions vs Falcons Over/Under
Lions versus Falcons, on September 24, has an over/under of 46.5, with the over being -112 and the under -108.
Lions vs Falcons Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Falcons-Lions, Atlanta is the underdog at +142, and Detroit is -168 playing at home.
Lions vs Falcons Betting Trends
- The Lions' record against the spread last season was 12-4-1.
- The Lions had one win ATS (1-1) as a 3-point favorite or more last year.
- In 17 Detroit games last season, 10 went over the total.
- Falcons posted a 9-7-1 record against the spread last season.
- Atlanta went 5-3-1 as underdogs of 3 points or greater last season.
- The Falcons had seven of their 17 games go over the point total last year.
Lions vs Falcons Odds & Spread
- All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: DET: (-168) | ATL: (+142)
- Spread: DET: -3 (-115) | ATL: +3 (-105)
- Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
