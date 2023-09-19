FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
Lions vs Falcons Prediction, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 3 - September 24

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
The Detroit Lions are among the NFL squads playing on Sunday, versus the Atlanta Falcons.

All the info you need is below, in order to make a smart bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lions vs Falcons Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lions win (70.2%)

Lions vs Falcons Point Spread

The Lions are 3-point favorites against the Falcons. The Lions are -115 to cover the spread, while the Falcons are -105 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Lions vs Falcons Over/Under

Lions versus Falcons, on September 24, has an over/under of 46.5, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Lions vs Falcons Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Falcons-Lions, Atlanta is the underdog at +142, and Detroit is -168 playing at home.

Lions vs Falcons Betting Trends

  • The Lions' record against the spread last season was 12-4-1.
  • The Lions had one win ATS (1-1) as a 3-point favorite or more last year.
  • In 17 Detroit games last season, 10 went over the total.
  • Falcons posted a 9-7-1 record against the spread last season.
  • Atlanta went 5-3-1 as underdogs of 3 points or greater last season.
  • The Falcons had seven of their 17 games go over the point total last year.

Lions vs Falcons Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: DET: (-168) | ATL: (+142)
  • Spread: DET: -3 (-115) | ATL: +3 (-105)
  • Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

