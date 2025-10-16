Lions vs Buccaneers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 7 Monday Night Football

The NFL schedule on Monday includes the Detroit Lions taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Lions vs Buccaneers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lions win (69.3%)

Lions vs Buccaneers Point Spread

The Lions are 5.5-point favorites against the Buccaneers. The Lions are -115 to cover the spread, while the Buccaneers are -105 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.

Lions vs Buccaneers Over/Under

The over/under for the Lions versus Buccaneers matchup on Oct. 20 has been set at 52.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Lions vs Buccaneers Moneyline

The Lions vs Buccaneers moneyline has Detroit as a -270 favorite, while Tampa Bay is a +220 underdog on the road.

Lions vs Buccaneers Betting Trends

Detroit has four wins in six games against the spread this season.

The Lions have yet to lose ATS (3-0) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this year.

There have been three Lions games (out of six) that hit the over this year.

The Buccaneers have four wins in six contests against the spread this year.

Out of six Buccaneers games so far this season, four have gone over the total.

