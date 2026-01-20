FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Lightning vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 20

Data Skrive

Lightning vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 20

The Tampa Bay Lightning are among the NHL squads playing on Tuesday, versus the San Jose Sharks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lightning vs Sharks Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (30-13-4) vs. San Jose Sharks (25-20-3)
  • Date: Tuesday, January 20, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-310)Sharks (+245)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Lightning win (78.3%)

Lightning vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are +104 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are -128.

Lightning vs Sharks Over/Under

  • Lightning versus Sharks on Jan. 20 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -108 and the under -112.

Lightning vs Sharks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Sharks, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -310, and San Jose is +245 playing on the road.

