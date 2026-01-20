Lightning vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 20

The Tampa Bay Lightning are among the NHL squads playing on Tuesday, versus the San Jose Sharks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lightning vs Sharks Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (30-13-4) vs. San Jose Sharks (25-20-3)

Date: Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Tuesday, January 20, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-310) Sharks (+245) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (78.3%)

Lightning vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are +104 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are -128.

Lightning vs Sharks Over/Under

Lightning versus Sharks on Jan. 20 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -108 and the under -112.

Lightning vs Sharks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Sharks, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -310, and San Jose is +245 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!