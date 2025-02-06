NHL
Lightning vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 6
On Thursday in the NHL, the Tampa Bay Lightning are playing the Ottawa Senators.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Lightning vs Senators Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (28-20-4) vs. Ottawa Senators (29-21-4)
- Date: Thursday, February 6, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Senators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-164)
|Senators (+136)
|5.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (60.6%)
Lightning vs Senators Puck Line
- The Senators are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-184 to cover). And Tampa Bay, the favorite, is +148.
Lightning vs Senators Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Lightning-Senators on February 6, with the over being -118 and the under -104.
Lightning vs Senators Moneyline
- Ottawa is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -164 favorite at home.