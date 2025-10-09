NHL
Lightning vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 9
The Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Ottawa Senators is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.
Lightning vs Senators Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (0-0-0) vs. Ottawa Senators (0-0-0)
- Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Senators Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-164)
|Senators (+136)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (66.8%)
Lightning vs Senators Puck Line
- The Lightning are 1.5-goal favorites against the Senators. The Lightning are +148 to cover the spread, and the Senators are -184.
Lightning vs Senators Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Lightning-Senators game on Oct. 9, with the over available at +114 and the under at -140.
Lightning vs Senators Moneyline
- Tampa Bay is the favorite, -164 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a +136 underdog on the road.