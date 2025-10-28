NHL
Lightning vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 28
The Tampa Bay Lightning are among the NHL squads playing on Tuesday, versus the Nashville Predators.
Lightning vs Predators Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (3-4-2) vs. Nashville Predators (4-4-2)
- Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
- Time: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Predators Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-160)
|Predators (+132)
|5.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Predators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (60.6%)
Lightning vs Predators Puck Line
- The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals (+156 to cover). Nashville, the underdog, is -194.
Lightning vs Predators Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Lightning-Predators game on Oct. 28, with the over available at -140 and the under at +114.
Lightning vs Predators Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Predators, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -160, and Nashville is +132 playing at home.