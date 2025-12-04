FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Lightning vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Thursday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Lightning vs Penguins Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (16-8-2) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (13-7-5)
  • Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-210)Penguins (+172)5.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Lightning win (72%)

Lightning vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Lightning are 1.5-goal favorites against the Penguins. The Lightning are +118 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are -144.

Lightning vs Penguins Over/Under

  • Lightning versus Penguins, on Dec. 4, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -138 and the under +112.

Lightning vs Penguins Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Lightning vs. Penguins reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-210) and Pittsburgh as the underdog (+172) on the road.

