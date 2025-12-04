Lightning vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 4

The Thursday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Lightning vs Penguins Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (16-8-2) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (13-7-5)

Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025

Thursday, December 4, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-210) Penguins (+172) 5.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (72%)

Lightning vs Penguins Puck Line

The Lightning are 1.5-goal favorites against the Penguins. The Lightning are +118 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are -144.

Lightning vs Penguins Over/Under

Lightning versus Penguins, on Dec. 4, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -138 and the under +112.

Lightning vs Penguins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Lightning vs. Penguins reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-210) and Pittsburgh as the underdog (+172) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!