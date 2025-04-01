FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Lightning vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Lightning vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

The Tampa Bay Lightning are among the NHL squads busy on Tuesday, up against the New York Islanders.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lightning vs Islanders Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (43-25-5) vs. New York Islanders (32-31-10)
  • Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-172)Islanders (+142)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (69.3%)

Lightning vs Islanders Puck Line

  • The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are +140 to cover the spread, with the Islanders being -172.

Lightning vs Islanders Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Lightning-Islanders game on April 1, with the over available at +110 and the under at -134.

Lightning vs Islanders Moneyline

  • The Lightning vs Islanders moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -172 favorite, while New York is a +142 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup