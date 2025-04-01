NHL
Lightning vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1
The Tampa Bay Lightning are among the NHL squads busy on Tuesday, up against the New York Islanders.
Lightning vs Islanders Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (43-25-5) vs. New York Islanders (32-31-10)
- Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Islanders Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-172)
|Islanders (+142)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Lightning win (69.3%)
Lightning vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are +140 to cover the spread, with the Islanders being -172.
Lightning vs Islanders Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Lightning-Islanders game on April 1, with the over available at +110 and the under at -134.
Lightning vs Islanders Moneyline
- The Lightning vs Islanders moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -172 favorite, while New York is a +142 underdog at home.