Lightning vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

The Tampa Bay Lightning are among the NHL squads busy on Tuesday, up against the New York Islanders.

Lightning vs Islanders Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (43-25-5) vs. New York Islanders (32-31-10)

Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Tuesday, April 1, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Islanders Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-172) Islanders (+142) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (69.3%)

Lightning vs Islanders Puck Line

The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are +140 to cover the spread, with the Islanders being -172.

Lightning vs Islanders Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Lightning-Islanders game on April 1, with the over available at +110 and the under at -134.

Lightning vs Islanders Moneyline

The Lightning vs Islanders moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -172 favorite, while New York is a +142 underdog at home.

