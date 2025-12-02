NHL
Lightning vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 2
On Tuesday in the NHL, the Tampa Bay Lightning are up against the New York Islanders.
Lightning vs Islanders Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (16-7-2) vs. New York Islanders (13-10-3)
- Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Islanders Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-146)
|Islanders (+122)
|5.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Lightning win (64%)
Lightning vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Lightning are 1.5-goal favorites against the Islanders. The Lightning are +168 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are -210.
Lightning vs Islanders Over/Under
- The over/under for the Lightning versus Islanders matchup on Dec. 2 has been set at 5.5, with -140 odds on the over and +114 odds on the under.
Lightning vs Islanders Moneyline
- The Lightning vs Islanders moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -146 favorite, while New York is a +122 underdog at home.