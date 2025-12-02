Lightning vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 2

On Tuesday in the NHL, the Tampa Bay Lightning are up against the New York Islanders.

Lightning vs Islanders Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (16-7-2) vs. New York Islanders (13-10-3)

Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Tuesday, December 2, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Islanders Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-146) Islanders (+122) 5.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (64%)

Lightning vs Islanders Puck Line

The Lightning are 1.5-goal favorites against the Islanders. The Lightning are +168 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are -210.

Lightning vs Islanders Over/Under

The over/under for the Lightning versus Islanders matchup on Dec. 2 has been set at 5.5, with -140 odds on the over and +114 odds on the under.

Lightning vs Islanders Moneyline

The Lightning vs Islanders moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -146 favorite, while New York is a +122 underdog at home.

