FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Lightning vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Lightning vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 13

The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Islanders.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Lightning vs Islanders Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (18-11-2) vs. New York Islanders (18-11-3)
  • Date: Saturday, December 13, 2025
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-134)Islanders (+112)5.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Lightning win (53.8%)

Lightning vs Islanders Puck Line

  • The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Islanders are -230 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +184.

Lightning vs Islanders Over/Under

  • Lightning versus Islanders on Dec. 13 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -128 and the under +104.

Lightning vs Islanders Moneyline

  • Tampa Bay is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while New York is a +112 underdog despite being at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup