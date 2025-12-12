NHL
Lightning vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 13
The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Islanders.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.
Lightning vs Islanders Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (18-11-2) vs. New York Islanders (18-11-3)
- Date: Saturday, December 13, 2025
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Islanders Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-134)
|Islanders (+112)
|5.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (53.8%)
Lightning vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Islanders are -230 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +184.
Lightning vs Islanders Over/Under
- Lightning versus Islanders on Dec. 13 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -128 and the under +104.
Lightning vs Islanders Moneyline
- Tampa Bay is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while New York is a +112 underdog despite being at home.