Lightning vs Hurricanes NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 20
NHL action on Saturday includes the Tampa Bay Lightning taking on the Carolina Hurricanes.
Lightning vs Hurricanes Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (18-13-3) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (22-9-3)
- Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Hurricanes Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-122)
|Hurricanes (+102)
|5.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Hurricanes Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (53.4%)
Lightning vs Hurricanes Puck Line
- The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are +205 to cover the spread, with the Hurricanes being -260.
Lightning vs Hurricanes Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Lightning-Hurricanes game on Dec. 20, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.
Lightning vs Hurricanes Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Hurricanes-Lightning, Carolina is the underdog at +102, and Tampa Bay is -122 playing at home.