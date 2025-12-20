FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAF

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Lightning vs Hurricanes NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Lightning vs Hurricanes NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 20

NHL action on Saturday includes the Tampa Bay Lightning taking on the Carolina Hurricanes.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Lightning vs Hurricanes Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (18-13-3) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (22-9-3)
  • Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Hurricanes Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-122)Hurricanes (+102)5.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Lightning win (53.4%)

Lightning vs Hurricanes Puck Line

  • The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are +205 to cover the spread, with the Hurricanes being -260.

Lightning vs Hurricanes Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Lightning-Hurricanes game on Dec. 20, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.

Lightning vs Hurricanes Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Hurricanes-Lightning, Carolina is the underdog at +102, and Tampa Bay is -122 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup