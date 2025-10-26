Lightning vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 26

In NHL action on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Vegas Golden Knights.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Lightning vs Golden Knights Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (2-4-2) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (5-0-2)

Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025

Sunday, October 26, 2025 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Golden Knights Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-146) Golden Knights (+122) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (54.6%)

Lightning vs Golden Knights Puck Line

The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Golden Knights. The Lightning are +164 to cover the spread, while the Golden Knights are -205.

Lightning vs Golden Knights Over/Under

Lightning versus Golden Knights, on Oct. 26, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Lightning vs Golden Knights Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the favorite, -146 on the moneyline, while Vegas is a +122 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!