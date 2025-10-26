FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Lightning vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 26

Data Skrive

Lightning vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 26

In NHL action on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Vegas Golden Knights.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Lightning vs Golden Knights Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (2-4-2) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (5-0-2)
  • Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025
  • Time: 5 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Golden Knights Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-146)Golden Knights (+122)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Lightning win (54.6%)

Lightning vs Golden Knights Puck Line

  • The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Golden Knights. The Lightning are +164 to cover the spread, while the Golden Knights are -205.

Lightning vs Golden Knights Over/Under

  • Lightning versus Golden Knights, on Oct. 26, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Lightning vs Golden Knights Moneyline

  • Tampa Bay is the favorite, -146 on the moneyline, while Vegas is a +122 underdog on the road.

