NHL

Lightning vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Lightning vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 5

The Tampa Bay Lightning are among the NHL squads busy on Sunday, versus the Anaheim Ducks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lightning vs Ducks Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (20-14-2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (16-18-4)
  • Date: Sunday, January 5, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-184)Ducks (+152)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (53.6%)

Lightning vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are +132 to cover the spread, with the Ducks being -162.

Lightning vs Ducks Over/Under

  • The Lightning-Ducks matchup on January 5 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -124 and the under is +102.

Lightning vs Ducks Moneyline

  • Anaheim is a +152 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -184 favorite on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

