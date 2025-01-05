Lightning vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 5

The Tampa Bay Lightning are among the NHL squads busy on Sunday, versus the Anaheim Ducks.

Lightning vs Ducks Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (20-14-2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (16-18-4)

Date: Sunday, January 5, 2025

Sunday, January 5, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Honda Center -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Ducks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-184) Ducks (+152) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (53.6%)

Lightning vs Ducks Puck Line

The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are +132 to cover the spread, with the Ducks being -162.

Lightning vs Ducks Over/Under

The Lightning-Ducks matchup on January 5 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -124 and the under is +102.

Lightning vs Ducks Moneyline

Anaheim is a +152 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -184 favorite on the road.

