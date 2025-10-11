FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Lightning vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Saturday in the NHL, the Tampa Bay Lightning are up against the New Jersey Devils.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Lightning vs Devils Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (0-1) vs. New Jersey Devils (0-1)
  • Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Devils Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-144)Devils (+120)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Devils Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Lightning win (62.8%)

Lightning vs Devils Puck Line

  • The Devils are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Devils are -205 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +164.

Lightning vs Devils Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Lightning versus Devils game on Oct. 11 has been set at 6.5, with +110 odds on the over and -134 odds on the under.

Lightning vs Devils Moneyline

  • New Jersey is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -144 favorite at home.

