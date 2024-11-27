menu item
NHL

Lightning vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL's Wednesday slate includes the Tampa Bay Lightning facing the Washington Capitals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lightning vs Capitals Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (11-7-2) vs. Washington Capitals (14-6-1)
  • Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: TNT

Lightning vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-150)Capitals (+125)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (62.5%)

Lightning vs Capitals Puck Line

  • The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-210 to cover). And Tampa Bay, the favorite, is +168.

Lightning vs Capitals Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Lightning versus Capitals matchup on November 27 has been set at 6.5, with +104 odds on the over and -128 odds on the under.

Lightning vs Capitals Moneyline

  • The Lightning vs Capitals moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -150 favorite, while Washington is a +125 underdog on the road.

