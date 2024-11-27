Lightning vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 27

The NHL's Wednesday slate includes the Tampa Bay Lightning facing the Washington Capitals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lightning vs Capitals Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (11-7-2) vs. Washington Capitals (14-6-1)

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: TNT

Lightning vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-150) Capitals (+125) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (62.5%)

Lightning vs Capitals Puck Line

The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-210 to cover). And Tampa Bay, the favorite, is +168.

Lightning vs Capitals Over/Under

The over/under for the Lightning versus Capitals matchup on November 27 has been set at 6.5, with +104 odds on the over and -128 odds on the under.

Lightning vs Capitals Moneyline

The Lightning vs Capitals moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -150 favorite, while Washington is a +125 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!