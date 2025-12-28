FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Lightning vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 28

Data Skrive

Lightning vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 28

The Tampa Bay Lightning are among the NHL squads playing on Sunday, versus the Montreal Canadiens.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Lightning vs Canadiens Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (21-13-3) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-12-5)
  • Date: Sunday, December 28, 2025
  • Time: 5 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-152)Canadiens (+126)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Lightning win (56.8%)

Lightning vs Canadiens Puck Line

  • The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals (+158 to cover). Montreal, the underdog, is -196.

Lightning vs Canadiens Over/Under

  • The Lightning-Canadiens matchup on Dec. 28 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +108 and the under is -132.

Lightning vs Canadiens Moneyline

  • Tampa Bay is a -152 favorite on the moneyline, while Montreal is a +126 underdog on the road.

