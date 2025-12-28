NHL
Lightning vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 28
Lightning vs Canadiens Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (21-13-3) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-12-5)
- Date: Sunday, December 28, 2025
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Canadiens Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-152)
|Canadiens (+126)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Lightning win (56.8%)
Lightning vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals (+158 to cover). Montreal, the underdog, is -196.
Lightning vs Canadiens Over/Under
- The Lightning-Canadiens matchup on Dec. 28 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +108 and the under is -132.
Lightning vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Tampa Bay is a -152 favorite on the moneyline, while Montreal is a +126 underdog on the road.