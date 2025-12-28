Lightning vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 28

The Tampa Bay Lightning are among the NHL squads playing on Sunday, versus the Montreal Canadiens.

Lightning vs Canadiens Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (21-13-3) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-12-5)

Date: Sunday, December 28, 2025

Sunday, December 28, 2025 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-152) Canadiens (+126) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (56.8%)

Lightning vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals (+158 to cover). Montreal, the underdog, is -196.

Lightning vs Canadiens Over/Under

The Lightning-Canadiens matchup on Dec. 28 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +108 and the under is -132.

Lightning vs Canadiens Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a -152 favorite on the moneyline, while Montreal is a +126 underdog on the road.

