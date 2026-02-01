FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Super Bowl

Explore Australian Open

    Explore FanDuel Promos

    Explore Email Sign-Up

    More

    Logo
    START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
    Player Image
    SportsBookLogo
    Chevrons Texture
    NHL

    Lightning vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 1

    Data Skrive
    Data Skrive

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Lightning vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 1

    The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins.

    Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

    Lightning vs Bruins Game Info

    • Tampa Bay Lightning (34-14-4) vs. Boston Bruins (32-20-3)
    • Date: Sunday, February 1, 2026
    • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
    • Venue: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida
    • Coverage: ESPN

    Lightning vs Bruins Odds

    All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Lightning (-215)Bruins (+176)5.5Lightning (-1.5)

    Lightning vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

    All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    • Prediction: Lightning win (68%)

    Lightning vs Bruins Puck Line

    • The Lightning are 1.5-goal favorites against the Bruins. The Lightning are +116 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are -144.

    Lightning vs Bruins Over/Under

    • The Lightning-Bruins game on Feb. 1 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.

    Lightning vs Bruins Moneyline

    • Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Bruins, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -215, and Boston is +176 playing on the road.

    Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Want more stories like this?

    Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

    Newsletter Signup
    Newsletter Signup