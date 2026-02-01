Lightning vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 1

The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Lightning vs Bruins Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (34-14-4) vs. Boston Bruins (32-20-3)

Date: Sunday, February 1, 2026

Sunday, February 1, 2026 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Venue: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN

Lightning vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-215) Bruins (+176) 5.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (68%)

Lightning vs Bruins Puck Line

The Lightning are 1.5-goal favorites against the Bruins. The Lightning are +116 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are -144.

Lightning vs Bruins Over/Under

The Lightning-Bruins game on Feb. 1 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.

Lightning vs Bruins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Bruins, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -215, and Boston is +176 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!