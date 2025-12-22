FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Lightning vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 22

Data Skrive

NHL action on Monday includes the Tampa Bay Lightning playing the St. Louis Blues.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lightning vs Blues Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (19-13-3) vs. St. Louis Blues (14-15-8)
  • Date: Monday, December 22, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-225)Blues (+184)5.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Lightning win (74.3%)

Lightning vs Blues Puck Line

  • The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Lightning. The Blues are -142 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +116.

Lightning vs Blues Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Lightning-Blues on Dec. 22, with the over being -130 and the under +106.

Lightning vs Blues Moneyline

  • Tampa Bay is a -225 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +184 underdog on the road.

