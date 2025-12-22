Lightning vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 22

NHL action on Monday includes the Tampa Bay Lightning playing the St. Louis Blues.

Lightning vs Blues Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (19-13-3) vs. St. Louis Blues (14-15-8)

Date: Monday, December 22, 2025

Monday, December 22, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Blues Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-225) Blues (+184) 5.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Blues Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (74.3%)

Prediction: Lightning win (74.3%)

Lightning vs Blues Puck Line

The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Lightning. The Blues are -142 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +116.

Lightning vs Blues Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Lightning-Blues on Dec. 22, with the over being -130 and the under +106.

Lightning vs Blues Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a -225 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +184 underdog on the road.

