NHL

Lightning vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Lightning vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 17

The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Columbus Blue Jackets in NHL action on Tuesday.

NHL betting lines

Lightning vs Blue Jackets Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (16-10-2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (12-14-5)
  • Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Blue Jackets Odds

NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-245)Blue Jackets (+198)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (75.3%)

Lightning vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

  • The Lightning are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blue Jackets. The Lightning are +106 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jackets are -130.

Lightning vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

  • The Lightning-Blue Jackets matchup on December 17 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.

Lightning vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Lightning vs. Blue Jackets reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-245) and Columbus as the underdog (+198) on the road.



