NHL
Lightning vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 17
The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Columbus Blue Jackets in NHL action on Tuesday.
Lightning vs Blue Jackets Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (16-10-2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (12-14-5)
- Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Blue Jackets Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-245)
|Blue Jackets (+198)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (75.3%)
Lightning vs Blue Jackets Puck Line
- The Lightning are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blue Jackets. The Lightning are +106 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jackets are -130.
Lightning vs Blue Jackets Over/Under
- The Lightning-Blue Jackets matchup on December 17 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.
Lightning vs Blue Jackets Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Lightning vs. Blue Jackets reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-245) and Columbus as the underdog (+198) on the road.