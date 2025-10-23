FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Lightning vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 23

The Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Chicago Blackhawks is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

Lightning vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (1-3-2) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (3-2-2)
  • Date: Thursday, October 23, 2025
  • Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-315)Blackhawks (+250)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Lightning win (66.5%)

Lightning vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Blackhawks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Lightning. The Blackhawks are +100 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are -120.

Lightning vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Lightning versus Blackhawks matchup on Oct. 23 has been set at 6.5, with +114 odds on the over and -140 odds on the under.

Lightning vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • Tampa Bay is the favorite, -315 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +250 underdog on the road.

