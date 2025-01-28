NHL
Lightning vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 28
The Tampa Bay Lightning are among the NHL teams in action on Tuesday, up against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Lightning vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (26-19-3) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (15-29-5)
- Date: Tuesday, January 28, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Blackhawks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-345)
|Blackhawks (+270)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (78%)
Lightning vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Lightning are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blackhawks. The Lightning are -128 to cover the spread, and the Blackhawks are +104.
Lightning vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- The Lightning-Blackhawks game on January 28 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.
Lightning vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Chicago is the underdog, +270 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -345 favorite at home.