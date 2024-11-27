Liberty vs Sam Houston Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

College football's Friday slate includes the Liberty Flames facing the Sam Houston Bearkats.

Liberty vs Sam Houston Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Liberty: (-146) | Sam Houston: (+122)

Liberty: (-146) | Sam Houston: (+122) Spread: Liberty: -3.5 (100) | Sam Houston: +3.5 (-122)

Liberty: -3.5 (100) | Sam Houston: +3.5 (-122) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Liberty vs Sam Houston Betting Trends

Against the spread, Liberty is 3-7-0 this season.

As at least a 3.5-point favorite, Liberty has two wins ATS (2-6).

This season, five of Liberty's 10 games have go over the point total.

Sam Houston is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

Sam Houston has won twice ATS (2-2) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this season.

This season, three of Sam Houston's 11 games have hit the over.

Liberty vs Sam Houston Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Flames win (61.1%)

Liberty vs Sam Houston Point Spread

Sam Houston is the underdog by 3.5 points against Liberty. Sam Houston is +100 to cover the spread, and Liberty is -122.

Liberty vs Sam Houston Over/Under

An over/under of 47.5 has been set for Liberty-Sam Houston on Nov. 29, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Liberty vs Sam Houston Moneyline

Sam Houston is the underdog, +122 on the moneyline, while Liberty is a -146 favorite.

Liberty vs. Sam Houston Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Liberty 32 57 23.6 37 55.4 10 Sam Houston 23.5 101 20.2 23 50.0 11

Liberty vs. Sam Houston Game Info

Game day: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Huntsville, Texas

Huntsville, Texas Stadium: Elliott T. Bowers Stadium

