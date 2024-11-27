Liberty vs Sam Houston Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024
College football's Friday slate includes the Liberty Flames facing the Sam Houston Bearkats.
Liberty vs Sam Houston Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Liberty: (-146) | Sam Houston: (+122)
- Spread: Liberty: -3.5 (100) | Sam Houston: +3.5 (-122)
- Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Liberty vs Sam Houston Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Liberty is 3-7-0 this season.
- As at least a 3.5-point favorite, Liberty has two wins ATS (2-6).
- This season, five of Liberty's 10 games have go over the point total.
- Sam Houston is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.
- Sam Houston has won twice ATS (2-2) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this season.
- This season, three of Sam Houston's 11 games have hit the over.
Liberty vs Sam Houston Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Flames win (61.1%)
Liberty vs Sam Houston Point Spread
Sam Houston is the underdog by 3.5 points against Liberty. Sam Houston is +100 to cover the spread, and Liberty is -122.
Liberty vs Sam Houston Over/Under
An over/under of 47.5 has been set for Liberty-Sam Houston on Nov. 29, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Liberty vs Sam Houston Moneyline
Sam Houston is the underdog, +122 on the moneyline, while Liberty is a -146 favorite.
Liberty vs. Sam Houston Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Liberty
|32
|57
|23.6
|37
|55.4
|10
|Sam Houston
|23.5
|101
|20.2
|23
|50.0
|11
Liberty vs. Sam Houston Game Info
- Game day: Friday, November 29, 2024
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Location: Huntsville, Texas
- Stadium: Elliott T. Bowers Stadium
