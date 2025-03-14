Liberty vs Kennesaw State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for CUSA Tournament

The No. 1 seed Liberty Flames (26-6, 13-5 CUSA) will hit the court in CUSA tournament against the No. 4 seed Kennesaw State Owls (19-13, 10-8 CUSA), Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET live on CBS Sports Network.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Liberty vs. Kennesaw State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 Game time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville, Alabama Arena: Von Braun Center

Liberty vs. Kennesaw State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Liberty win (73.5%)

Before placing a wager on Friday's Liberty-Kennesaw State spread (Liberty -7.5) or over/under (137.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Liberty vs. Kennesaw State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Liberty has compiled an 18-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Kennesaw State has compiled a 19-10-0 ATS record so far this season.

When the spread is set as 7.5 or more this season, Liberty (6-7) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (46.2%) than Kennesaw State (5-3) does as the underdog (62.5%).

At home, the Flames own a worse record against the spread (5-7-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (9-2-0).

The Owls' winning percentage against the spread at home is .667 (8-4-0). On the road, it is .692 (9-4-0).

Liberty has 10 wins against the spread in 18 conference games this year.

Kennesaw State has covered the spread 13 times in 19 CUSA games.

Liberty vs. Kennesaw State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Liberty has come away with 16 wins in the 22 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This year, the Flames have won 10 of 13 games when listed as at least -330 or better on the moneyline.

Kennesaw State has a 9-10 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.4% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +260 or longer, the Owls have a 2-5 record (winning only 28.6% of their games).

Liberty has an implied victory probability of 76.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Liberty vs. Kennesaw State Head-to-Head Comparison

Liberty is outscoring opponents by 14 points per game with a +451 scoring differential overall. It puts up 76.3 points per game (110th in college basketball) and gives up 62.3 per outing (ninth in college basketball).

Taelon Peter ranks 403rd in the nation with a team-leading 13.8 points per game.

Kennesaw State has a +111 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.5 points per game. It is putting up 76.5 points per game, 105th in college basketball, and is giving up 73 per contest to rank 213th in college basketball.

Adrian Wooley's team-leading 18.5 points per game rank him 60th in college basketball.

The 30.5 rebounds per game the Flames average rank 272nd in college basketball. Their opponents record 31.1 per contest.

Zach Cleveland's 6.3 rebounds per game lead the Flames and rank 256th in college basketball action.

The Owls win the rebound battle by 6.4 boards on average. They record 36.6 rebounds per game, 10th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 30.2.

Rongie Gordon paces the Owls with 6.3 rebounds per game (256th in college basketball).

Liberty averages 103.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (30th in college basketball), and gives up 84.3 points per 100 possessions (12th in college basketball).

The Owls' 93.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 229th in college basketball, and the 89.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 80th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!