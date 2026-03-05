Lehigh vs Holy Cross College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Patriot League Tournament

The No. 2 seed Lehigh Mountain Hawks (15-16, 11-7 Patriot League) are squaring off against the No. 10 seed Holy Cross Crusaders (11-21, 5-13 Patriot League) in the Patriot League tournament on Thursday at Stabler Arena, at 7 p.m. ET airing on ESPN+.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Lehigh vs. Holy Cross Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 5, 2026

Thursday, March 5, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Arena: Stabler Arena

Lehigh vs. Holy Cross Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lehigh win (64.5%)

Before you wager on Thursday's Lehigh-Holy Cross spread (Lehigh -5.5) or total (141.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Lehigh vs. Holy Cross: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Lehigh has covered 17 times in 29 chances against the spread this season.

Holy Cross has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, Lehigh (2-0) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (100%) than Holy Cross (8-8) does as the underdog (50%).

In home games, the Mountain Hawks sport a better record against the spread (9-3-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (6-9-0).

The Crusaders have performed better against the spread at home (6-6-0) than on the road (8-9-0) this year.

Lehigh is 12-6-0 against the spread in conference games this season.

Against the spread in Patriot League action, Holy Cross is 9-10-0 this year.

Lehigh vs. Holy Cross: Moneyline Betting Stats

Lehigh has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in nine games this year and has walked away with the win five times (55.6%) in those games.

The Mountain Hawks have played as a favorite of -290 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Holy Cross has compiled an 8-18 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 30.8% of those games).

The Crusaders have a record of 3-9 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +225 or longer (25%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Lehigh has a 74.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Lehigh vs. Holy Cross Head-to-Head Comparison

Lehigh scored 70.3 points per game and gave up 71.4 last season, ranking them 272nd in the country on offense and 156th defensively.

Last year, Lehigh was 331st in the nation in rebounds (28.8 per game) and 247th in rebounds conceded (32.2).

With 13.3 assists per game last year, Lehigh was 203rd in the country.

With 10.2 turnovers committed per game and 10.2 turnovers forced last year, Lehigh was 87th and 288th in the nation, respectively.

Holy Cross posted 69.6 points per game (294th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while giving up 72.1 points per contest (185th-ranked).

Holy Cross pulled down 29.7 boards per game (310th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 31.1 rebounds per contest (172nd-ranked).

Last year Holy Cross ranked 268th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 12.4 per game.

Holy Cross ranked 13th-worst in the country with 8.9 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, it averaged 11.2 turnovers per game (186th-ranked in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!